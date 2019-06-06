AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AAR Corp. (AIR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AAR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in AAR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $120,126.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,954.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.07.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

