AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $263.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $281.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 25,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total value of $7,210,540.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,071 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,937.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $410,967.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,345.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $30,364,169. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $271.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/alphacrest-capital-management-llc-takes-1-07-million-position-in-servicenow-inc-now.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.