Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 123.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,609,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Harker sold 4,977,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $232,427,908.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,089,819 shares of company stock worth $237,568,166. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

