Allegheny Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,098% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 123.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 283.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/allegheny-technologies-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-ati.html.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.