ALE Property Group (LEP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.54

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$4.54 ($3.22) and last traded at A$4.60 ($3.26), with a volume of 125638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.63 ($3.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $900.54 million and a P/E ratio of 17.69.

ALE Property Group Company Profile (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

