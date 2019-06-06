Ajo LP Sells 1,605,680 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 92.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,605,680 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 95,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB opened at $80.98 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.87.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

