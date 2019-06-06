Ajo LP Acquires 89,130 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Ajo LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 208.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,130 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 72.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 31,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 826,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,522,000 after acquiring an additional 532,519 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

RL opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

