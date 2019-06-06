News headlines about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a news impact score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Air Canada’s ranking:

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Air Canada (ACDVF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/air-canada-acdvf-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.