Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerohive Networks Inc. designs and develops a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy a mobile-centric network edge. The Company’s cloud-managed mobile networking platform consists of four components: Cloud Services Platform, HiveOS operating system, client management software and its portfolio of hardware products. It serves the healthcare, education, manufacturing, distribution, and retail industries throughout the United States. Aerohive Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Aerohive Networks alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerohive Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

HIVE opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.03. Aerohive Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $187.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Aerohive Networks news, SVP Alan Amrod sold 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $176,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 790,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 96,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerohive Networks (HIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerohive Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerohive Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.