Advisor Group Inc. Sells 15,550 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 11,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JPS opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

