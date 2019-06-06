Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 48.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 347.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 117,563 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 479.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 76,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

