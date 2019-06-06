Adient (ADNT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adient to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Adient has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Adient had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Adient by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

