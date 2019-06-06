Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 95.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 112,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $272.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $291.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $781,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,073,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,551.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,936 shares of company stock worth $15,516,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

