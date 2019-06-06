ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Receives $427.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 34.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 167.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,186,000 after buying an additional 104,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,647,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,091,000 after buying an additional 260,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.19. The company had a trading volume of 600,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,754. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $228.00 and a 52 week high of $459.75. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $207.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

