Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 475.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,030 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158,083 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 760,129 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 640.8% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 934,093 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 573,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 465,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 60,583 shares during the period.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund news, VP Paul Lukaszewski bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

