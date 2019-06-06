$7.83 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report $7.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.24 billion and the lowest is $7.44 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $8.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $29.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.74 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.48 billion to $30.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 42.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,126,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 637,624 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 673.8% during the first quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 355,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 309,537 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 53.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,028 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,442. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.27. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

