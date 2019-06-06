$573.49 Million in Sales Expected for Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will announce $573.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $568.70 million. Party City Holdco reported sales of $561.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $513.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 9,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

PRTY stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $755.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

