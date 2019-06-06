$56.18 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Corp (GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will post sales of $56.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.10 million and the lowest is $54.81 million. Glaukos reported sales of $43.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $229.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $236.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $271.04 million, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $279.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of GKOS opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -182.97 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $169,559.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Glaukos by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 44,470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Glaukos by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Glaukos by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

