$502.59 Million in Sales Expected for Intelsat SA (I) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will report $502.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Intelsat posted sales of $537.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.74 million. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intelsat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Intelsat from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Intelsat in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Intelsat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of I opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.43. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in I. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 4.4% during the first quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 1.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 84,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

