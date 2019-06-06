4,300 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Acquired by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,122,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,473,662,000 after purchasing an additional 400,201 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $4,932,950.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.20. 606,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,429. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

