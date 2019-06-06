$342.31 Million in Sales Expected for Moneygram International Inc (MGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will report $342.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.80 million. Moneygram International posted sales of $374.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 27,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,940. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.43.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

