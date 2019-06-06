$300.87 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Co. (ATU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) to announce $300.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.40 million. Actuant posted sales of $317.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Actuant.

Get Actuant alerts:

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.44 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. Actuant’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

ATU has been the subject of several analyst reports. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of NYSE ATU traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. 2,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,617. Actuant has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATU. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Actuant by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actuant (ATU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.