2,048 Shares in Allergan plc (AGN) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 14,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,762,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 20,617,639 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $484,853,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 14,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 846,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $126.50 on Thursday. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $120.68 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

AGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Allergan from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Allergan from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

