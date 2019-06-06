$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. ONEOK posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $14.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $73.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,933. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.46%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

