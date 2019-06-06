$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3M Co (MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. 3M reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

3M stock opened at $163.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 72,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 74,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

