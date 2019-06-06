19,689 Shares in Carbonite Inc (CARB) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carbonite by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,477 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Carbonite by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,187,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,269,000 after acquiring an additional 244,871 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carbonite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,947,000 after acquiring an additional 293,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carbonite by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Carbonite by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 673,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 155,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carbonite alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CARB. BidaskClub cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

CARB stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Carbonite Inc has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Carbonite’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbonite news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 32,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $738,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,424. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/19689-shares-in-carbonite-inc-carb-purchased-by-campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc.html.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.