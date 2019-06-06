$129.71 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet Inc (QNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will report $129.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.63 million and the lowest is $128.01 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $111.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $462.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.20 million to $463.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $522.11 million, with estimates ranging from $507.33 million to $538.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $424,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.57 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $784.38 million, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

