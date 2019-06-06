1,263 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,295,000 after buying an additional 425,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339,116 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239,702 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,376,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,198,000 after purchasing an additional 226,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $162.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

