1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.90

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €25.90 ($30.12) and last traded at €26.64 ($30.98), with a volume of 47307 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.32 ($30.60).

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.09 ($53.60).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/11-drillisch-dri-hits-new-1-year-low-at-25-90.html.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.