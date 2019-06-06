$0.37 EPS Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Smart Global reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smart Global.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Smart Global had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 61.87%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $43,786.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,381 shares of company stock valued at $590,727. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Smart Global by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smart Global by 33.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 417,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Smart Global by 7,691.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.