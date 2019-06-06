$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (TDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Teradata reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.57 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,034.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 112,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

