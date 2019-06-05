Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, OOOBTC, Upbit and WazirX. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $189.96 million and approximately $119.49 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00389008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.02916765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00148919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, GOPAX, Upbit, DDEX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Coinhub, WazirX, UEX, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Koinex, IDEX, Binance, Tokenomy, FCoin, Coinone, DEx.top, Bithumb, BitForex, OKEx, OOOBTC, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, AirSwap, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Hotbit, HitBTC, DragonEX, Huobi and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

