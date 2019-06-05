Zap Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $56,958.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.72 or 0.08421502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039050 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001656 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013571 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.