Zacks: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (OPNT) Given $41.33 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $41.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.47) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 70 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OPNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 21,227 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $254,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $958,463 in the last ninety days. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 37,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,265. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.44. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

