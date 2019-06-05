Zacks: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 155 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 24,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.