Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to Buy

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 17,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,356. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 43,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

