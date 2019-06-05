Zacks Investment Research Upgrades COVESTRO AG/S (COVTY) to Hold

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

