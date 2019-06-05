Zacks Investment Research Lowers Masonite International (DOOR) to Hold

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

DOOR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Masonite International stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Masonite International has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $73.40.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.46 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.47%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 2,061.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

