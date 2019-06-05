Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) to Sell

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connecticut Water Service, Inc., is a non-operating holding company whose income comes solely from its subsidiaries. The core business is water service to people throughout towns in Connecticut and Massachusetts. “

CTWS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Connecticut Water Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ CTWS opened at $69.24 on Monday. Connecticut Water Service has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $835.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of -0.03.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Connecticut Water Service will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTWS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 312.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

