Zacks: Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Given $43.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.20. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.50 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

