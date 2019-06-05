Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smart Sand Inc (SND) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Smart Sand reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.53 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SND opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $135.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.82. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

