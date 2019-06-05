Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) to announce $12.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.94 million to $13.00 million. Alimera Sciences reported sales of $10.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year sales of $56.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.90 million to $56.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alimera Sciences.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Shares of ALIM stock remained flat at $$0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,790. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 387,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,001 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.