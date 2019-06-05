Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Aratana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aratana Therapeutics.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on PETX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.76 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,400,000. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 7,258,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 685.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 134,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 117,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETX remained flat at $$4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 48,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,803. Aratana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $237.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

