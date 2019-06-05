Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.53 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $22.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $23.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $351,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,117.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in Amgen by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 710.5% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

