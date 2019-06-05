Zacks: Analysts Set $9.25 Price Target for Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO)

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shiloh Industries an industry rank of 220 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,032,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,321,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,032,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 272,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shiloh Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLO opened at $4.50 on Friday. Shiloh Industries has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $106.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $258.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shiloh Industries will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

