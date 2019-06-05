Zacks: Analysts Expect Boeing Co (BA) to Post $1.81 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $2.39. Boeing posted earnings per share of $3.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of $14.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $16.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $23.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Boeing has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

