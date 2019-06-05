Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $957.14 Million

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce $957.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $971.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $954.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.13 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.20.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $1,846,160.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $2,360,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $189.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

