Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.19. Pacira Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Pacira Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 149.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

