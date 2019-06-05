Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will report sales of $220.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the highest is $239.56 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $211.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $930.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.92. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

