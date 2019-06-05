Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Estee Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.82.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $465,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 12,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $1,917,231.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,076,427 shares of company stock worth $511,648,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.14%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

